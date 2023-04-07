Waco police department response times are longer than ideal because of turnover among dispatchers and not having the authorized number of officers, Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian told the city council Thursday.

"Realistically, for a city our size, we should be able to respond to a priority-one call in 6 to 8 minutes," Victorian said. "Last year it took us an average of nearly 11 minutes."

A priority-one call is a life or death situation or other type of situation that officers need to get to immediately, she said.

The average 11-minute response time includes about 3 minutes, 37 seconds for a dispatcher to take a call and assign officers, and about 7 minutes, 22 seconds for driving time, according to a presentation Victorian gave during a daylong city council "retreat" meeting Thursday.

Given drive times around the city, the way to reduce the response time is to reduce the time between a call for help and an officer being dispatched, Victorian said. The time before officers are assigned includes answering the call, asking questions to determine the caller’s need and urgency, and finding two officers to send, she said.

It takes not only training but also some on-the-job experience for dispatchers to learn how to do all of that quickly and accurately.

“When we dispatch officers to priority-one calls, we always send two, for the safety of our officers,” Victorian told the council.

She said finding two officers requires the dispatcher to send the officer whose beat the priority-one call comes from and to identify another officer who can be diverted out of their assigned beat.

The department divides the city into three districts and 15 beats. Each beat usually has one officer per shift, Victorian said. The day shift has 16 officers on patrol, with an additional officer in the downtown area, Victorian said. She also said the evening shift and midnight shift overlap between the hours of 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., so there are usually between 15 and 18 officers in the city on patrol.

“We also dispatch for eight other entities,” Victorian said.

Dispatchers who are hired and trained and work for a while will often leave Waco for a smaller agency, with lower call volume and less stress.

“We need to find dispatchers, train them and keep them,” Victorian said.

The Waco Police Department has offered a bonus for dispatchers and gotten them better chairs, she said. She also wants to raise their pay.

Victorian said the department has tried partnering with Waco Independent School District to provide dispatchers, but young dispatchers generally do not handle the stress as well as middle-age people and retirees.

She also said the department is 30 officers and five sergeants short of the 292 sworn personnel the council has authorized, though it has ongoing recruiting efforts and bonuses in place to hire officers and sergeants.

“To hire a new officer, it takes 16 to 24 months to find them, recruit them, train them and put them out on patrol,” Victorian said.

Assigning more officers to patrol, a potential approach for improving response times, would require pulling officers from other units.

“I highly recommend against reducing staffing in our specialized units or closing them down,” Victorian said.

The department’s specialized units include investigative units and outreach units that work to improve relationships with residents and businesses. Pulling police out of the specialized units to put more officers on patrol would mean it takes longer to get warrants and would create other problems, Victorian said.

Though officials say response times are longer than ideal, presidents of two Waco neighborhood associations said their personal experience is that residents are satisfied with response times in emergency situations.

Kendrick Neighborhood Association President Nicky Horne said she believes the police response was quick to a shooting Monday in the 1800 block of Richter Avenue, near the Precinct 5 Constable’s office in her neighborhood. The shooting killed Zachary Hughes, 24, and sent one other to the hospital.

“How fast they come depends on what neighbors report,” Horne said.

She said police respond quickly when her neighbors report something urgent. She also said response times are appropriate for less-urgent calls.

Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association President Sammy Smith also said he and his neighbors are generally satisfied with how quickly police respond to calls.

"On the day shift, they get there fast," Smith said. "On the evening shift, when they have lots of calls, they may not get here as fast."

Smith said he believes the evening shift sometimes may not respond to all the calls that come in, and they may pass some on to the overnight shift.

Horne said the police department makes a big effort to be present in the neighborhoods and they take all calls seriously.

“The police department has done a lot to build trust with my neighbors,” Horne said.