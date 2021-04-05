Waco police: Fatal East Waco shooting likely gang-related

Waco police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead Sunday in East Waco.
Officers responded to the intersection of J.J. Flewellen Road and Lenox Street shortly before 4 p.m. to a report of gunshots.
When the officers arrived on the scene near Oscar DuConge Park, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle, police said. The victim, identified as Damon Morgan Jr., was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his wounds, according to a Waco Police Department news release Monday.
Investigators believe that Morgan was the target of a gang-related shooting due to information from previous incidents, police said.
Anyone with information on the case can contact Det. Reyes in the Special Crimes Division at 254-750-7619 or remain anonymous by calling Waco CrimeStoppers at 254-753-4357.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill.
