Waco police, FBI looking for person who robbed bank in Hewitt Drive Walmart

Someone robbed First Convenience Bank inside the Walmart at 600 Hewitt Drive on Saturday morning, threatening bank employees and tying their hands before running from the store, according to a police press release.

Waco police officers responded to the robbery at about 9:45 a.m. and determined a robber had demanded money from bank employees and claimed to have a handgun, the press release says. The robber fled on foot toward Hewitt Drive and ran east on Old McGregor Road, law enforcement officials reported. Employees’ hands were tied, but no major injuries were reported.

The robber had a slim build and appeared to be between the ages of 18 and 30, according to the press release. At the time of the incident, the robber had long curly brown hair, and a beard and was wearing a blue medical mask, a burnt orange shirt, black skinny jeans, brown oxford shoes and a single-strap dark colored shoulder bag, law enforcement officials reported.

Waco police and the FBI are working together to find the robber and further investigate the incident. First Convenience Bank is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest, and Waco Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for a tip leading to an arrest.

Police ask that anyone with information about the robber’s identity or whereabouts call the department at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 and reference case number 22-7151.