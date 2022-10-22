 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco police, FBI seek Hewitt Drive bank robber

Waco police and the FBI are searching for a man who robbed a Texell Credit Union at 1221 Hewitt Drive on Saturday in Waco.

Officers responded at about 11:45 a.m., after the robber "walked into the building, brandished a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money," according to a Waco police press release. "No injuries were reported and the suspect was not on scene when officers arrived."

Waco police ask that anyone with information about the robbery call the department at 254-750-7500 or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. A tip that leads to an arrest could earn a reward of up to $2,000, the press release says.

