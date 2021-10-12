Waco Police find man with gunshot wound

Waco Police found a man with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning, but the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

Police responded to a call at 8:11 a.m. about a wounded man in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road, but the man was not there when officers arrived, department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. Officers were able to gather information and find the man in the 1000 block of Speight Avenue.

He was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was unknown Tuesday evening, Shipley said. Officers believe the shooting did not happen at the location of the initial call or where the man was found, she said.

The shooting is under investigation, and no other information was released Tuesday.

