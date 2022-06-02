Waco police: Home-invasion robbery suspect caught through security footage, social media posts

Waco police followed a trail of social media posts and an ATM receipt to arrest a man they believe participated in an armed home-invasion robbery just over a week ago, according to an arrest affidavit.

Wrangler Shavers, 19, was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police believe he is one of three people who committed an armed home-invasion robbery at 1:17 a.m. May 23 at a home in the 2200 block of Trinity Drive.

Three people entered the home under a partially open garage door and robbed a victim at gunpoint, according to the arrest affidavit. Six firearms and the victim’s wallet, keys and truck were stolen. Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said four of the firearms have been recovered, and the affidavit says the truck has been recovered.

While searching the truck after it was recovered, police found an ATM receipt for a withdrawal declined because of an incorrect PIN, the affidavit says. Surveillance footage from the S&S Food Mart at 18th Street and Colcord Avenue, where the ATM is located, showed Shavers and two other people arriving at the store in the stolen vehicle shortly after the robbery, according to the affidavit.

In the footage, Shavers and another suspect who police have identified but not yet arrested were seen entering the store, and the other man unsuccessfully attempted to use the victim’s stolen debit card at the ATM, investigators reported. The affidavit says the other suspect was wearing a ski mask with the letters “H5A” written on it, matching the description given by the victim.

Police also found social media posts they believe were made by the other suspect showing him posing with a gun while wearing a ski mask with “H5A” written on it and other clothing matching what he was seen wearing in the surveillance footage, the affidavit says. Another photo on the social media account showed the man posing with Shavers and a gun, according to the affidavit.

Shavers remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday on bond totaling $770,000. Shipley said the investigation is ongoing.

