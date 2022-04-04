 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco police ID man slain at Baylor-area party, seek to talk to shooter

Baylor shooting

Joseph Craig Thomas Jr. of Houston was at a party in the 2300 block of South Second Street.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Waco police Monday named the man killed in a shooting during a party in a Baylor-area house early Sunday and continued to search for the shooter.

The Waco Police Department said the deceased was Joseph Craig Thomas Jr., 24, of Houston.

Thomas was not a Baylor University student and was not invited to the celebration of a Baylor sports victory at 2300 S. Second St., police said.

Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to a report that a man, identified as Thomas, showed up to the party and started threatening people with a gun, police said Sunday.

An argument began and a second man shot and killed Thomas, the original aggressor, police said. The man who fired the shot had left by the time police arrived, and police had not been able to speak to him as of Monday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

The Sunday press release refers to the investigation as a “homicide investigation” and does not say what charges are expected, if any.

Baylor University administration also supports Waco PD with its investigation, a Baylor spokesperson said in an email Monday.

Waco police ask that anyone with information about the incident call the department at 254-750-7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

