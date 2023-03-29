The Waco Police Department on Wednesday identified the 16-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in the Brookview neighborhood the previous day and continued to search for the suspect.

Police said Justin Sharp was shot early Tuesday afternoon in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive, near S.J. Guthrie Park. Officers performed CPR on the boy, who was then transferred to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's next of kin have been notified of the death, which is being investigated as a murder, according to a news release.

Detectives are still searching for the suspect and consider this an isolated incident, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500, or submit an anonymous tip to Waco Crime Stoppers, 254-753-4357.