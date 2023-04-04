The Waco Police Department has identified the victim of Monday's fatal shooting in the 1800 block of Richter Avenue.

Zachary Hughes, 24, was pronounced dead Monday after he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a news release. A second shooting victim, a female, was also hospitalized.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. on the South Waco street near Bagby Avenue.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the case, which is being investigated as Waco's fourth murder of 2023. The slayings occurred in three unrelated incidents over the last few weeks, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the March 26 stabbing deaths of his mother, Felipa Martinez; and stepfather, Antonio Martinez; in the 2100 block of Clay Avenue.

On March 28, Justin Sharp, 16, was shot dead in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive, just steps from Guthrie Park in North Waco. No suspect has been arrested in the case.

Anyone with information about the Richter Avenue and Brookview Drive shootings is encouraged to call Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.