Waco police ID woman thought to be killed by stray bullet

The woman killed in a shooting early Saturday has been identified as 33-year-old Amber Fullbright, according to Waco Police Department.

Police said Fullbright was found dead in her home at the Kate Ross Apartments in the 1100 block of Ross Ave. by her roommate around 1:30 p.m.

Responding officers said they believe Fullbright was killed by a stray bullet early that morning during an incident she was not involved in.

Waco police responded to a call about shots fired in the same block as Fullbright's apartment at 2 a.m.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds nearby, near 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue, and took him to a local hospital for treatment, according to a previous news release.

Police on Monday said the investigation is still ongoing. The department asks that witnesses come forward and contact the Waco Police Special Crimes division or call Waco Crimestoppers at 254-753-HELP (4357).

