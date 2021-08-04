Waco Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting Tuesday

Police identified Ent Wright, 76, of Waco, as the man shot and killed by officers Tuesday outside an apartment at the corner of Rambler Drive and Sanger Avenue.

Police believe Wright had shot and killed Alva Stem Jr., 65, the owner of the apartment complex at 701 Rambler Drive, shortly before Wright was killed, according to a police press release Tuesday. Wright initially barricaded himself in an apartment when officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at 10:07 a.m., police said Tuesday. Then as a SWAT team was staging outside, Wright stepped out of the apartment and “shortly thereafter discharged his weapon,” according to the press release.