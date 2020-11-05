Waco police identify shooting victim in East Waco

Waco police have identified the victim of a Wednesday shooting in East Waco as Bryan Johnson, 33.
Officers responded to a call about shots being fired just before 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road and found Johnson with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers began performing CPR but were unsuccessful.
Detectives with Waco Police Department’s special crimes unit are still investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information about it contact the department.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.