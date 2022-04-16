 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco police identify victim in murder investigation

  • 0

Waco police have identified the victim in a murder investigation they opened Friday after finding a man with a gunshot wound at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane, according to a police press release.

Officers responded at about 6 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive man and found Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47, with a gunshot wound, according to the press release.

No arrests have been made.

Police did not say whether Hogan was dead when officers arrived.

Police ask that anyone with information about the killing call the department at 254-750-7500 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. A tip leading to an arrest could lead to an award of up to $2,000, according to the press release.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert