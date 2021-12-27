 Skip to main content
Waco police investigate gunshot injury involving 13-year-old
Waco police are investigating the case of a 13-year-old who was sent to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Waco Police Department officers were dispatched to the hospital around 8:46 a.m. Sunday regarding the incident, spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

The wound was not life-threatening, she said. Shipley did not have further information as of Monday about the cause or location of the shooting.

