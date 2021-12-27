Waco police investigate gunshot injury involving 13-year-old

Waco police are investigating the case of a 13-year-old who was sent to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Waco Police Department officers were dispatched to the hospital around 8:46 a.m. Sunday regarding the incident, spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.
The wound was not life-threatening, she said. Shipley did not have further information as of Monday about the cause or location of the shooting.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.