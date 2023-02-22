Waco police continued to seek a suspect Wednesday morning in an overnight shooting in North Waco that caused the victim to be flown to a Temple hospital, a spokesperson said.

"Officers are still looking for the suspect," Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said a Wednesday morning statement.

Officers responded to a shooting call near the 700 block of North 12th Street at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, she said. Arriving on the scene, officers learned a domestic dispute escalated into a shooting, she said.

A man who suffered one gunshot wound was flown Tuesday night to a hospital in Temple for treatment, Shipley said. The wounded man's condition was not known Wednesday morning, she said.

Shipley called the shooting "an isolated incident."