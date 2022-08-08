 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco police investigate shooting of driver in West Waco

  • 0
Stock - police crime

Waco Police this week are investigating the shooting of a motorist Sunday afternoon in a West Waco neighborhood.

Police responded around 1 p.m. Sunday to the scene of a reported shooting in the 6600 block of Alford Drive, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

They found a man with a gunshot wound, who they determined had crashed his car into an utility pole. The man was transported to a hospital where he remained in stable condition Monday, Shipley said.

Police concluded that the bullet came from outside the victim's vehicle while the man was driving in the neighborhood, Shipley said.

Shipley said "a suspect has not been found" in the incident. No description of the suspect was available. 

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Glaciers in Alps vanish at record high rate amid heat wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert