Waco police investigate shooting of driver in West Waco

Waco Police this week are investigating the shooting of a motorist Sunday afternoon in a West Waco neighborhood.

Police responded around 1 p.m. Sunday to the scene of a reported shooting in the 6600 block of Alford Drive, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

They found a man with a gunshot wound, who they determined had crashed his car into an utility pole. The man was transported to a hospital where he remained in stable condition Monday, Shipley said.

Police concluded that the bullet came from outside the victim's vehicle while the man was driving in the neighborhood, Shipley said.

Shipley said "a suspect has not been found" in the incident. No description of the suspect was available.