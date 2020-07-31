Waco police investigate stabbing in North Waco

A Waco man was stabbed in the chest and face Friday afternoon before he ran to a nearby convenience store for help, Waco police Sgt. David Conley said.

Police responded to the 600 block of Colcord Avenue at about 3:30 p.m., when the injured man made it to Texas Quick Mart and employees called police, Conley said.

The man told police he was in a fight with an acquaintance at the public space near Barron's Branch apartments and ran to the store after he was stabbed, Conley said.

American Medical Response crews took him to a local hospital, and he was expected to survive, Conley said.

The injured man gave police limited information, and officers canvassed the area but were unable to find a suspect as of late Friday afternoon. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

