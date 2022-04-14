Waco police investigate threats to two churches

Waco police searched two churches this week in response to phoned-in threats this week, according to a statement from the Waco Police Department.

In each case, officers responded to the location of the threatened church, searching in and around all buildings and grounds for suspects and other possible menacing hazards, a police spokesperson said Thursday. None were found.

One church was threatened by phone on Monday and the second on Wednesday afternoon. A police spokesperson said officers are not aware of any connection between the two cases, other than both threats made against churches.

Due to the similar threats being made, the Waco Police Department asks for immediate reports for any type of threat. As a reminder, it is illegal to give a false report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 254-750-7500 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

These investigations are ongoing.

