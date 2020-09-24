 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco police investigating 2 robberies at cellphone stores this week
0 comments
POLICE REPORT

Waco police investigating 2 robberies at cellphone stores this week

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco police are investigating possible connections between robberies at two wireless communication stores on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said descriptions of a hoodie-wearing gunman who entered both stores are very similar, leading police to suspect the same robber may have been involved in both cases.

A man described as in his early 20s entered a Metro by T-Mobile store on South Valley Mills Drive about 8 p.m. Monday, brandished a gun and left with several unspecified pieces of "merchandise," Bynum said.

A second man believed to be with him did not enter the store but held the door open for him, Bynum said.

A man matching the same description, wearing a black hoodie, pulled a gun at the AT&T store in Central Texas Marketplace at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bynum said. A clerk screamed upon seeing the gunman, and the man fled without taking anything, Bynum said. There were customers in the store at the time of the AT&T robbery, he said, but none in the robbery Monday night.

No injuries were reported.

"Although we can't definitely say there is a connection between the two, investigators are obviously looking into the possibility that there is a connection and are aware of the close proximity of the two locations," Bynum said.

Police are reviewing video from the stores in an attempt to identify suspects, Bynum said.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Remembering 9/11 in Waco — 19 years later

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert