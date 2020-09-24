Waco police investigating 2 robberies at cellphone stores this week

Waco police are investigating possible connections between robberies at two wireless communication stores on Monday and Wednesday nights.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said descriptions of a hoodie-wearing gunman who entered both stores are very similar, leading police to suspect the same robber may have been involved in both cases.
A man described as in his early 20s entered a Metro by T-Mobile store on South Valley Mills Drive about 8 p.m. Monday, brandished a gun and left with several unspecified pieces of "merchandise," Bynum said.
A second man believed to be with him did not enter the store but held the door open for him, Bynum said.
A man matching the same description, wearing a black hoodie, pulled a gun at the AT&T store in Central Texas Marketplace at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bynum said. A clerk screamed upon seeing the gunman, and the man fled without taking anything, Bynum said. There were customers in the store at the time of the AT&T robbery, he said, but none in the robbery Monday night.
No injuries were reported.
"Although we can't definitely say there is a connection between the two, investigators are obviously looking into the possibility that there is a connection and are aware of the close proximity of the two locations," Bynum said.
Police are reviewing video from the stores in an attempt to identify suspects, Bynum said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.