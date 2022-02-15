Waco police investigating after officer fires gun during arrest of robbery suspect

Waco police announced they are investigating an incident in which a Waco man wanted on an aggravated robbery warrant fled from officers Monday and displayed a gun, leading an officer to fire a weapon. No one was injured, and no other shots were fired, police said.

The suspect, Ronald Cooper White, 28, was arrested near the 500 block of Bowden Street, according to a Waco police press release. A U.S. Marshals Service task force was assisting Waco police in pursuing White in a 2021 aggravated robbery case in Waco, and he was considered armed and dangerous, the press release says.

The officer fired as White "ran from police displaying a gun at officers," according to the press release. The department is conducting a "Non-Contact Officer Involved Shooting" investigation, police reported.

White remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $374,000.