Waco police investigating attempted theft of ATM

Would-be thieves who stole a truck and tried to make off with a bank ATM early Tuesday morning made a mess instead and left empty-handed.

Waco police are investigating an incident at Chase Bank on Hewitt Drive in which someone attached a chain to the ATM at the bank drive-thru and pulled it from its anchors. They fled the area, leaving behind the ATM, the chain and the stolen Ford pickup, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Investigators learned the truck was stolen in Hewitt and notified the owners about the theft before they were even aware it had been taken, Bynum said. The truck was returned to the owners Tuesday.

Bynum said the suspects fled the scene in a white SUV. The ATM was significantly damaged but no money was lost from the machine, he said. The investigation is continuing.

This is the third time in the past three months police have reported someone in the Waco area unsuccessfully using a stolen pickup in an attempt to steal from an ATM. One incident was reported in Riesel in July and the other was reported in McGregor last month.

