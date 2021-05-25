Waco police investigating deaths as murder-suicide

Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found in a home near West on Tuesday as a murder-suicide, after surveillance video showed the man dragging the woman away from her place of work Monday, according to a Waco Police Department press release.

Police believe Angel Aguilar, 44, killed Griselda Martinez, 51, after the altercation at her workplace Monday, according to the press release. Family members reported Aguilar and Martinez "were in a previous short-term relationship that ended earlier this year," the press release states.

A family member called police Tuesday morning, after they were unable to contact Martinez directly or through her employer, police reported. According to the press release, surveillance video recorded Monday at Martinez's workplace shows her being dragged by Aguilar to a vehicle, which he then drove away. After Martinez was reported missing Tuesday morning, investigators determined Aguilar's cellphone was at his house near West and went there with the Waco SWAT team, the press release states. Aguilar's vehicle was near the home when they arrived.

After unsuccessful attempts to contact Aguilar and Martinez, the SWAT team went into the house and found both dead, according to the press release.