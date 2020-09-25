Waco police investigating Friday morning shooting death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Waco police are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old Waco man who investigators believe was the victim of a robbery attempt.

Police initially responded to a report Friday morning of a potential suicide in a home at 312 Wagon Wheel in South Waco, Officer Garen Bynum said. However, officers soon realized the death was not self-inflicted and launched a murder investigation, Bynum said.

Investigators from the Special Crimes Unit reported the man suffered a single gunshot wound to the head in a bedroom of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Bynum said evidence indicates the shooting possibly stemmed from a robbery attempt.

Investigators believe the incident was not a random act of violence, and the same home was targeted by the suspect or suspects last month, he said. Investigators believe the gunman or gunmen targeted the wrong house on Aug. 25, firing shots from a car into a neighboring home, he said.

Bynum said that while the area is largely populated by Baylor University and Texas State Technical College students, the victim was not a current student. Police are withholding his identity pending notification of his family, Bynum said.

