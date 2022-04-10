 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting death

  • 0

A person was fatally shot in a residential area in North Waco on Saturday afternoon, Waco police announced Sunday.

Officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of North 11th Street and after arriving immediately started providing medical aid to a gunshot victim, according to a police press release.

An American Medical Response crew arrived and took the victim to a hospital, where they later died, the press release says. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident. No arrests had been made as of late Sunday morning.

It is being investigated as a homicide, and no other information was provided.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Woods 'thankful for the opportunity to be able to grind through Masters'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert