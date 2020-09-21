 Skip to main content
Waco police investigating Sunday robbery, shooting
Waco police are investigating a Sunday afternoon robbery that left a 24-year-old man wounded from a gunshot to the arm. 

Police were called to a local hospital after the man came in for treatment of the gunshot wound. The man told them he was robbed about 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Dearborn Street by a man he said he does not know. 

Initial reports do no indicate if the robber took anything from the wounded man, Waco police officer Garen Bynum said. Police have no suspects in the case and have found no witnesses to the incident, Bynum said.  

