Waco police arrested a 60-year-old man on a murder warrant Wednesday after investigators determined a woman found dead in 2021 died of strangulation, according to a department press release.

Officers responded May 15, 2021, to a questionable death in the 900 block of Brown Avenue and found Josie Lucio Hernandez, 41, dead in the residence, the press release says.

Police initially opened a questionable death investigation and later received a warrant and arrested Francisco Javier Sanchez on Wednesday.

"After an autopsy was conducted it was determined that Hernandez died due to strangulation, marks on her body were consistent with autopsy results, and a warrant was issued for Sanchez," according to the press release.

Sanchez and Hernandez knew each other, Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

Sanchez was not listed on the McLennan County Jail roster as of early Thursday evening.