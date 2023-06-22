Waco police have charged a 75-year-old man with inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl.

Benito John Reyes Jr., of Waco, was booked in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.

According to Reyes’ arrest affidavit, the child reported to police that Reyes had touched “her breasts underneath her clothes” in March. The affidavit says police were able to corroborate the child’s report with other parties.

Police then interviewed Reyes, who denied having touched the girl, the affidavit says. However, police were able to determine Reyes had access to the girl at the time she said the incident happend, the affidavit says.

Reyes remained in jail Thursday on $150,000 bond.