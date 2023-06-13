Waco police arrested a man Monday who is accused of sexually abusing a young family member over a period of five years.

Mark Kevin Tolbert, 58, was booked in McLennan County Jail on Monday on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony.

According to Tolbert’s arrest warrant, the child reported abuse to a school counselor. The warrant states Waco police conducted a forensic interview with the child, who reported several instances of sexual abuse stretching from February 2017 to June 2022, from when the child was between the ages of 6 and 11.

Tolbert admitted to the abuse in a recorded interview, according to the warrant.

He remained in jail Tuesday with bond listed at $25,000.