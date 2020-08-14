Waco police: Man arrested on murder charge after domestic violence turns fatal

Waco police arrested a 20-year-old man Friday night after they believe he gunned down a 21-year-old woman on McFerrin Avenue before she died at a local hospital Friday night, officials said.

Officers arrested Michael Matthews Howard Jr. on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Sakyra Young, who police found lying in the 2900 block of McFerrin with multiple gunshot wounds after they responded to a call at about 6:20 p.m., Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. Young, who was in a relationship with Howard, later died at a local hospital, Bynum said.

She was shot as she drove on McFerrin, then crashed into a fence line, he said. A witness who knows Howard told police he went outside after hearing gunfire and saw Howard carrying Young, according to an arrest affidavit.

“Sakyra Young was holding the back of her neck, saying her neck hurt and Michael Howard said to (the witness) to help him,” the affidavit states. “(The witness) told (officers) that he told Sakyra Young to be real still and tried to lower her to the ground not to hurt her neck.”

After she was on the ground, Howard pulled out a gun, shot Young in the head and ran away, according to the affidavit.