Waco police: Man burglarized apartment, attacked ex-girlfriend

Waco Police arrested a man Wednesday night after he “illegally entered” his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and attacked her while two friends tried to fight him off, Officer Garen Bynum said in a Facebook post.

Police arrested Dane Anderson, 35, of Waco, on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, criminal trespass of a habitation and fleeing a police officer. Officers went to an apartment building in the 700 block of South Fourth Street after the woman called 911 at about 8:55 p.m. while she was actively being assaulted, Bynum said.

“The dispatchers on the other end of the phone were able to communicate to responding officers that the female caller was actively being assaulted during the call,” Bynum wrote.

Two male friends of the victim intervened to stop the assault, and Anderson had just fled when the first officer arrived at the apartment, he said. The officer was able to update other responding officers, and one spotted Anderson in his vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, according to the post.

“Anderson continued driving in an attempt to elude officers for a short time and eventually came to a stop, where he was taken into custody,” Bynum wrote.

The victim was not seriously injured, Bynum said. Anderson was taken into custody at about 9:30 and booked into McLennan County Jail. As of Wednesday evening, he was out.

