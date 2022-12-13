Waco police: Man dies trying to cross I-35 on foot

A 51-year-old man trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot Monday evening died after a vehicle hit him, according to police.

Waco police detectives are investigating the collision that happened at about 6:45 p.m. on northbound I-35 near exit 337A, the exit for Business 77, according to police department press release.

The man was hit by a 2021 Chevrolet Trax traveling northbound, the press release says.

Justice of the Peace James Lee pronounced the man dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.