 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco police: Man dies trying to cross I-35 on foot

  • 0

A 51-year-old man trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot Monday evening died after a vehicle hit him, according to police.

Waco police detectives are investigating the collision that happened at about 6:45 p.m. on northbound I-35 near exit 337A, the exit for Business 77, according to police department press release.

The man was hit by a 2021 Chevrolet Trax traveling northbound, the press release says.

Justice of the Peace James Lee pronounced the man dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Teen drivers are one of the highest-risk groups on the road. Young drivers are more likely to make mistakes from inexperience, get distracted by devices or other passengers, or engage in risky behaviors like speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, or drinking and driving.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky ways war in Ukraine would end if Putin dropped dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert