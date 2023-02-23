Waco detectives served a warrant Thursday charging a jailed man with murder in a woman's May shooting death, according to a police statement.

Oscar Thomas Lopez, who was arrested and jailed on unrelated drug charges Nov. 15, received the murder warrant Thursday in the shooting death of Lydia Mendoza, who was fatally shot May 1 near the 3400 Block of Morrow Avenue, police said. Lopez was also served with a warrant charging aggravated assault in the nonfatal shooting of another woman in the same incident, the statement says.

The other woman, now known to be Mendoza's cousin, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, police reported at the time.

"Special Crimes Detectives learned that the deceased victim, 29-year-old Lydia Mendoza, was asked by her cousin to accompany her when meeting an acquaintance of her ex-husband to pick up a large sum of money," police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in the statement.

When the two women arrived at the meeting point, a vehicle drove up and parked next to Mendoza’s vehicle.

"Lopez then approached Mendoza’s car, opened the door, and began firing rounds into the front seat, while her two young children in the back seat watched Lopez brutally murder their mother," Shipley said.

Lopez's charges now include murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, in addition to his previous drug-related charges. Bail had not been set on the new charges Thursday evening. His bail in the drug charges was $10,000.

"Detectives are looking to make additional arrests in this case," and anyone with related information should call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or provide the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357, Shipley said.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation of the shootings, Shipley said.