Waco police: Man killed on Austin Avenue not involved in fight that led to shooting

A 30-year-old Waco man was killed and at least one other man was injured in a shooting in the 700 block of Austin Avenue early Saturday morning, Waco police reported.

The man who was killed was not involved in a fight that started in The Warehouse bar, 724 Austin Ave., then "spilled out into the street where at least one individual began firing a gun, resulting in at least two males being struck by bullets," according to a Waco police press release. Police responded to a shots-fired call at about 1:45 a.m.

The name of the man who was killed is being withheld pending notification of family.

The other man who was shot was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Waco police are asking anyone with information to immediately call the department 254-750-7500, or, to remain anonymous, call Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.