Waco police arrested a 30-year-old man Tuesday after he was accused of punching a homeless man and stealing a phone from a homeless woman.

Donaile Jerome Green was booked into McLennan County Jail on Tuesday on a second-degree felony charge of robbery, a state jail felony charge of fraudulent use of identification information, a state jail felony charge of fraudulent possession of credit and debit cards and a class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

According to Green’s arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Franklin Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a robbery. Two homeless people there told officers a man, later identified as Green, had stolen a phone belonging to one of them and punched the other after they attempted to get the phone back, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Green took the phone while he and one of the alleged victims were watching videos and listening to music on the phone.

Green had left before officers arrived, and while they were speaking to the alleged victims, another officer found Green about half a mile away in the 3800 block of Franklin, the affidavit says. Green walked away from officers and threw multiple items, including the phone, at them before an officer used a stun gun to detain him, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says officers searched Green and found multiple credit cards, debit cards, IDs and phones in his possession, in addition to the phone belonging to the alleged robbery victims.

Green remained in the jail Wednesday on bond totaling $62,500.