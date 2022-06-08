Waco police: Man shot into downtown apartment with 14 people inside

The clatter of gunfire shattered a Monday night at the Kate Ross Homes apartment complex as a man fired rounds into an apartment with about 14 people inside, including adults and children, police said. No injuries were reported.

Officers determined Reivone Dyshaade Montgomery, 35, had been assaulting a woman in one of the apartments, according to a statement from police spokesperson Cierra Shipley. Police reported Montgomery left that unit, returned with a gun and starting firing it into the residence.

Officers responded at about 10 p.m., and when they arrived at the complex at 11th Street and Cleveland Avenue, they took Montgomery into custody, Shipley said. He has been booked into McLennan County Jail and arraigned on 14 counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Additional charges for Montgomery stemming from the incident include third-degree felony felon in possession of a firearm, and misdemeanor counts of assaulting and injuring a family member and giving false information to police, jail records show.

Montgomery remained in jail Wednesday with bail set at almost $1.1 million, records show.

