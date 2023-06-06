Police arrested a man after he hit his mother, stole her car and led officers on an hourlong chase that ended with a deputy hitting the stolen vehicle to spin it out and disable it, officials said.

William Glenn Paten II, 31, was booked in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday on a second-degree felony charge of robbery filed by Waco police and a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest in a vehicle filed by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office. He remained in jail Tuesday on bond totaling $30,000.

According to Paten’s Waco arrest affidavit, officers responded to a report of a robbery at about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of JJ Flewellen Road. The affidavit says officers met with Paten’s mother, who told them Paten had asked her to bring him food, and when she did, an argument ensued. The affidavit says she told police Paten punched her, threw her to the ground and kicked her before getting into her car and driving away. She had injuries to her legs from being thrown down and kicked, according to the affidavit.

Officers put out a notice to other local police agencies that the car, a 2014 Jaguar XF, had been stolen, and a McLennan County sheriff's deputy spotted it at about 10:40 p.m. and tried to pull it over, the affidavit says. The car took off after the deputy tried to stop it on Waco Drive, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

During the chase around the city, officials deployed spikes that flattened all four of the car's tires, McNamara said. Despite the flat tires, the chase continued onto southbound Interstate 35, he said. Near Moonlight Drive, a deputy intentionally used their vehicle to hit the back of the Jaguar, spinning it out and disabling it, McNamara said. After the maneuver, the chase ended and Paten was arrested.