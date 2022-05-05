Waco police name, charge woman accused of firing gun during fight Wednesday

Waco police identified and charged a woman Thursday who they said fired a gun during a fight Wednesday in the 500 block of North 32nd Street.

Jaztiney Ladajia Bowens, 23, of Waco, was arraigned on four felony charges and a misdemeanor with bail set at around $85,000, records show.

Her charges include three second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one third-degree felony count of deadly conduct with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Waco police arrested Bowens on Wednesday evening in the Brookview neighborhood after she was accused of firing a handgun during a fight, Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

The shots fired call in the 500 block of North 32nd Street came in at 6:30 p.m., she said.

No one was identified as injured Wednesday in the altercation, or the firearm discharge, Shipley said.

Police found Bowens in the 2900 block of Sanger Avenue, where police said she was walking down the street. She was taken into custody without further incident.

Thursday evening, Bowens remained in the McLennan County Jail on the $85,000 bail, jail records show.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.