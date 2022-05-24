 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco police name man who died in East Waco crash after medical episode

Waco police have named a Waco man who died Monday after he crashed a car into four parked vehicles on Elm Avenue during a medical episode.

Armando Topete, 65, of Waco, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after firefighters extracted him and his 83-year-old female passenger from the car that flipped onto its side in the 1200 block of Elm Avenue.

Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said Monday that the woman passenger had sustained injuries, but no one else was hurt in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered for Topete, she said.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

