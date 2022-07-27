Waco police offer training on how to survive an active shooter

That loud banging sound in the office, school or shopping center could just be a shipping pallet falling over in a storage room or a car backfiring in the parking lot. But a Waco Police Department training session is preparing residents for the possibility that sound is an attacker with firearms and a lot of ammunition.

The department presented a Citizen Response to Active Shooter Events training for the general public Tuesday and will offer it again from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in McLennan Hall at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. It is free to attend and offered in English or Spanish.

The training includes frank discussions, the sounds of gunshots and video portrayals of active shooter events. Residents learn not only how to respond in an active attack situation, but also what to look for to report beforehand to prevent incidents.

"We want you to have this training so you know how to respond and survive, if you find yourself in active shooter situation, when you're vacationing this summer, visiting another city or right here at home in Waco," Jared Wallace, commander of the police department's community services division, told more than 150 residents who attended the training Tuesday.

"We don't want you to be afraid," Wallace said. "We want you to survive."

Wallace presented the training in English, and Officer Sofia Martinez presented in Spanish in an adjacent room.

“Most people think of the Columbine High School shooting as the classic example of an active shooter event,” Wallace said. But in the modern era, “it goes back to the UT Tower shootings.”

Two 12th grade students shot more than 20 people at Columbine High School in a Denver suburb on April 20, 1999, killing 12 students and one teacher, and then killing themselves. History.com reported journals they left behind indicate they had been planning such an attack for years.

In the clock tower shooting at the University of Texas in Austin, a student and former U.S. Marine shot dozens of people, killing 14 and wounding 31 on Aug. 1, 1966. Britanninca.com states Whitman killed his wife and mother before the shooting from the tower.

In addition to guns, attackers in recent years have used knives and vehicles as weapons of mass killing, and attacks have happened in Europe and Asia as well as the United States. He said perpetrators of the more than 400 mass killings in the United States have been young, old, men, women and every race and creed.

What they have in common is that they feel alienated and that society has wronged them, Wallace said.

Many have a history of violence or exposure to violence, Wallace said. Many have substance abuse issues or unaddressed mental health needs. Many have stalked, harassed or threatened before committing mass killings.

“Many mass killings have been stopped because good people reported suspicious behavior,” Wallace said. He encouraged young people to report to their parents and adults to report to their bosses, or community leaders, so killings can be stopped and people who might commit them can perhaps behavioral health help.

When shootings happen, bystanders' first reaction is typically to think the initial sound they hear is something else, often fireworks or an engine malfunctioning.

“You’ll want think it’s not a shooter,” Wallace said. “This is called normalcy bias.”

The sooner people realize what is going on, the sooner they can respond.

The method of responding Wallace taught was "avoid, deny, defend."

“Avoid means to get as far away as you can safely, then call 911,” Wallace said. “Next deny the killer access to where you are by barricading yourself in. Unless you can flee all the way to outside, then do that. If you’re barricaded, in, prepare to defend yourself”

Wallace said that in situations of tension and chaos people’s pulses will race, and their perceptions will be distorted. He said it is important to control breathing and try to calm down and think clearly.

“The Virginia Tech Shooting proves these methods work,” Wallace said.

A 23-year-old gunman chained shut the doors to a building at the school and attacked five classrooms, killing 32 people in the April 16, 2007, attack.

In a room where a professor encouraged students to flee out the window, only the professor was shot to death, Wallace said.

Where students barricaded the door to their classroom and kept the shooter out, no one was shot, he said.

In a room where students fought back, many were shot, but few died, Wallace said.

In the other two rooms, where no one avoided, denied access or defended, nearly everyone was shot to death, he said.

Wallace also showed video of what police do when they enter the place where the shooting took place.

“Follow instructions of law enforcement,” he said.

In the video, people who had been barricaded in rooms could be seen holding computers and staplers as weapons. Officers tell them to drop their weapons and show their palms, then lead them to the outside.

Wallace said that if any armed bystander choses to use his or her firearm to fight back, they should call 911 and let dispatch know what they are doing and what the look like.

“Take a leadership role, and send someone to every entrance of the building to tell police who you are, what you’re doing and what you’re wearing,” Wallace said of anyone who tries to stop a killer with their own gun.

“When police get there, put the gun back in the holster, or set it down away from you,” he said.

Wallace also said survivors’ guilt, mental anguish and even post traumatic stress disorder are common among people who survive mass attack events. He encouraged people to seek mental health treatment for these feelings.

Wallace and certified personnel in his division have delivered the Citizen Response to Active Shooter Events training more than 80 times to businesses, schools and houses of worship in the past two years, but Tuesday's session was the first offered to the general public, he said. The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University developed the training.