Waco police officer dragged by car during Friday arrest

A Waco man was in jail Monday on multiple felony charges after Waco police said he dragged an officer with his car while fleeing on Friday night, leaving the officer with minor injuries.

Deontre Thomas, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, tampering with identification numbers, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. His bond has been set at a total of $200,500.

Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle at 9:35 p.m. Friday at the Car-Mel Apartments in 3600 block of West Waco Drive, Officer Garen Bynum said in a news release.

One officer saw a man standing between two vehicles and approached him, Bynum said. The man got into the driver seat of a Chevrolet Cruze, and the officer said he smelled cannabis coming from the vehicle as he approached, the release states.

The officer tried to detain Thomas, who tried to drive away. The officer was hit by the car door and held on to the side of the car for 40 yards as the driver tried to drive away, then put the car in reverse, dragging him through the parking lot, police said.

Thomas eventually stopped, and the officer took him into custody. Officers found illegal drugs and a stolen handgun in the car, Bynum said.

