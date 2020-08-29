Waco police: Officer fired at woman who shot arrow; No injuries reported

Waco police are investigating after a woman shot an arrow at an officer and the officer responded by firing one round during an incident at about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release. No one was injured in the exchange, and the woman has been arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault on a public servant, Bynum said.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure, he said.
"The investigation into the incident will involve a criminal investigation into the (woman's) actions, the officer’s use of force, and an internal investigation," Bynum wrote.
Officers responded at about 9:40 to a call about a fight involving a bow and arrow at Booker Street and Lincoln Boulevard, near Business 77.
"The original call notes stated that there were people fighting in the street and that one person had a bow and arrow," according to the press release. "It also stated that the person was shooting the bow and arrow. Further call notes stated that there were more than four people involved and that the possible subject with the bow and arrow was a female wearing black pants, and an unknown colored shirt."
The first officer to arrive found the woman, identified as Cheri Ann Mai, 39, of Waco, alone in a field with the bow, Bynum said. The officer got out of their vehicle, took cover and shouted commands at Mai, which she did not obey, he said.
"She instead pointed her compound bow at the officer; drew back on the bow, and allegedly shot 1 arrow in the direction of him," Bynum wrote. "Out of protection of himself, the officer fired 1 round from his duty weapon at the female, but she was not struck by the round."
Mai then "surrendered by lying on the ground" and was taken into custody. She was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance as a precaution and then taken to McLennan County Jail on the aggravated assault charge, Bynum said.
Bond information was not immediately available.
