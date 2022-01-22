 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco police open first murder investigation of 2022
Waco police open first murder investigation of 2022

A 30-year-old Waco man who had been hospitalized since a shooting a week ago died Friday evening, prompting the first Waco police murder investigation of the year, officials announced.

Curtis Freeman died as a result of injuries from the shooting, according to a Waco police press release. Officers responded at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of of a shooting at a corner store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road. They found Freeman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and called for medical help, according to the press release.

Freeman received emergency treatment at a local hospital, then was placed on life support before his death Friday evening, police reported.

The ongoing investigation started before Freeman's death, but police have not announced whether they know who is responsible for the shooting.

