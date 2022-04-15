Waco police open murder investigation after finding man shot at his home

Waco police have opened a murder investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane on Friday morning, according to a police press release.

Officers responded at about 6 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive man and found him with a gunshot wound, according to the press release.

No arrests have been made.

Police did not say whether the man was dead when officers arrived. His name and age also were not provided.

Police ask that anyone with information about the killing call the department at 254-750-7500 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. A tip leading to an arrest could lead to an award of up to $2,000, according to the press release.