Waco police arrested a 40-year-old man Saturday after they said he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and held a knife to her throat.

Jonathan Kyle Lane was booked into McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a parole violation. He remained in jail Tuesday on 150,000 bond.

Lane’s arrest affidavit says officers responded to a call in the 2300 block of Gurley Avenue. The affidavit says Lane's ex-girlfriend and her adult children told officers Lane had come to their house at 5:30 a.m. and started arguing with her, before he grabbed guns belonging to the woman and waved them around.

The woman and her children told police Lane did not point the firearms at them or threaten them with the guns. However, the affidavit says she told police Lane attempted to strangle her and broke several vases in her room.

Lane was gone by the time police arrived but returned that day at about 8 p.m. and started another argument with the woman, the affidavit says. During the argument, he pulled out a pocketknife and held it to her throat, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says she believed Lane would kill her, as he had been on parole for 15 years and told her he was “going to go back (to prison) and make it worth it.”

McLennan County court records show Lane was convicted of meth possession in 2006 and 2013, assault family violence in 2013 and delivery of meth in 2018.