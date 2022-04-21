 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco police release details of Good Friday shooting death

Security video Waco police reviewed in a shooting reported Good Friday shows the defendant holding a shotgun outside the room where the victim was found dead, according an affidavit obtained Thursday. Shotgun blasts killed the victim, the affidavit states.

Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, was arrested Monday, after a standoff in Llano County, in the shooting death of Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47, who was found dead on Good Friday, Waco Police said in a Monday statement.

Evaristo Jacobo Garcia arrest

Evaristo Jacobo Garcia was arrested Monday in Llano County.

Police interviews before the arrest revealed Garcia believed his girlfriend was having a sexual relationship with the victim, the affidavit states.

Hogan was found dead in his own house in the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane in Waco, at around 6 a.m. April 15, police said in statements.

Video cameras were present and recording inside and outside the home at the time of the incident and Garcia can be identified carrying a shotgun around 5 p.m. on Maundy Thursday into the room where Hogan was found dead of shotgun blasts at around 6 a.m. Good Friday, the affidavit states.

Waco police crime scene technicians downloaded the security video from Hogan’s home and Garcia can be seen picking a shotgun up from the kitchen table and carrying it into the victim’s bedroom, the affidavit states. Then yelling and shotgun blasts can be heard from the victim’s bedroom.

Yelling stopped immediately after a fourth shotgun blast, the affidavit states. Video shows Garcia walking out of the victim’s bedroom directly after the fourth shotgun blast was heard, the affidavit states.

Garcia was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder, court records show. Jail records show he remains in custody in the McLennan County Jail with bail set at $1 million.

When patrol officers responded to the Hogan home around 6 a.m. April 15, they found the victim partially under his bed and dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

A further examination revealed he had sustained about three shotgun blasts, one of these to the head, the affidavit states.

While examining the Hogan home, police found a prescription bottle with the defendant’s name in the house, the affidavit states.

Investigators determined through interviews that Garcia and his girlfriend had been guests in Hogan's house and Hogan apparently owed him money for drugs, the affidavit states.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

