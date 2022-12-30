Waco police report 14 homicides for 2022

Read more

Curtis Freeman

Curtis Freeman, 30, was shot Jan. 16 at a convenience store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road, and died of his injuries Jan. 21 at a local hospital. Eddie Bohannan, 24, was served a murder warrant in Freeman’s death while held in Falls County Jail on charges he shoot at a Falls County deputy who pulled him over Jan. 17. Bohannon was indicted on the murder charge in April.

Calveon Nichols, Christopher Brown

Calveon Nichols, 17, and Christopher Brown, 21, were both found shot to death Jan. 30 in the 1000 block Walker Street. Waco police have not announced an arrest.

Minerva Rosas

Minerva Rosas, 61, was stabbed Jan. 28 at a convenience store on New Road near Interstate 35 and died five days later at a local hospital. Her husband, Byron Otis Bryant, 51, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to her murder and was sentenced to 61 years in prison. A bystander shot Bryant in an attempt to save Rosas. The bystander cooperated with police and was not charged.

DreVion Booker

DreVion Booker, 16, a University High School basketball player, was fatally shot Feb. 20 in the 700 block of Ruby Avenue. In June, police asked for the public’s help with leads.

Jose Martinez-Medina

Jose Martinez-Medina, 30, was killed by gunfire that followed a series of fist fights March 5 in the 700 block of Austin Avenue. He was not involved in the fights that led to the shooting, police reported at the time. One other man received a nonfatal gunshot wound. Ryan Austin Trejo, 24, was arrested on a murder charge later that day.

Kimberly Gorski, Teresa Vise

Kimberly Gorski and Teresa Vise were fatally shot March 14 at the Gemini Village Apartments, 901 Wooded Acres Drive. Adam James Gorski, Kimberly’s husband and Vise’s son, was arrested shortly after the incident on a capital murder charge and later indicted.

Joseph Craig Thomas Jr.

Joseph Craig Thomas Jr., 24, was fatally shot April 3 in the 2300 block South Second Street at an off-campus part hosted by Baylor University students. Waco police have charged Jaytron Damon Scott and Calvin Demon Nichols Jr. with murder in Thomas’ death.

Benjamin Brannan Miller

Benjamin Brannan Miller, 45, was fatally shot with a rifle April 9 in the 1500 block of North 11th Street. Waco police arrested Michael Anthony Soliz, 49, on a manslaughter charge in early May.

Johnny Vidal Hogan

Johnny Vidal Hogan was found April 15 shot to death in his own home in the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane. Police arrested Evaristo Jacobo Garcia on a murder charge April 18 after a standoff in Llano County. Garcia and his girlfriend were renting a room from Hogan, and Garcia believed his girlfriend was having an affair with Hogan, according to his arrest affidavit.

Lydia Mendoza

Lydia Mendoza, 29, died in local hospital after she and another woman were shot May 1 at a residence where Mendoza lived in the 3400 block of Morrow Aveneu. The other woman survived.

Zillyana Thornton

A 22-month-old child, Zillyana Thornton, was fatally shot May 11. Her father, Jaylon Caylon-Wayne Thornton, turned himself in June 14 on a warrant charging injury to a child by omission. Another family member, Elias Espinosa, was arrested June 10 on a murder charge.

John Wesley Perry III

John Wesley Perry III, 38, was fatally shot May 17 outside a strip mall in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard. Ardra Charlette Robinson, who he had been dating, was arrested later that day on a murder charge.