Waco police report 17 homicides for 2021

Sylvester Dixon
Judarius Jerome Degrate, 18, has been indicted on a murder charge in the Feb. 11 shooting death of his stepfather, Sylvester Dixon, 30, who Waco police found lying in the street at North 16th Street and Providence Drive.
Degrate told police he got a handgun from his bedroom during an argument with Dixon. Police reports say Degrate chased the fleeing Dixon down the street, firing at him while he was running. Degrate told police he thought his stepfather slipped and fell on the ice, unaware that he had hit him, police reported.
Amber Fullbright
Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks, 19, was arrested on a murder charge in the March 13 shooting death of Amber Fullbright, 33, who police say was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in the apartment where she was staying at the Kate Ross Apartments, 937 S. 11th St.
Waco police responded to reports of multiple shots fired and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at South 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue, near the apartments, and witnesses later identified Hicks as the shooter, police reported. The target of the shooting was wounded but survived, and Fullbright was found dead in the apartment the next day.
Craig Creel Steward
Craig Creel Steward, 36, died March 27 after being struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of southbound Interstate 35. Steward was pronounced dead at the scene, and police have not found the driver who struck and killed him and failed to stop or call for help.
Damon Morgan Jr.
Vincent Lamar Snell, 19, and Omarion Mayes, 18, have been indicted on murder charges in the April 4 shooting death of Damon Morgan Jr., 18.
Waco police found Morgan with gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Lenox Avenue and have said they believe Morgan and Snell had been fighting over social media about a previous gang-related incident. A witness told police he saw Snell driving a gold Chevrolet Impala while Mayes stood up through the car’s sunroof and fired at Morgan, according to an arrest affidavit. Morgan died at a local hospital shortly after the shooting.
Ryan Abbott
Ryan Abbott, 19, was shot April 20 at a residence in the 3600 block of Parkwood Street and found about a block away in the 3600 block of Bosque Boulevard by police responding to a shots-fired call. He died later that day at a local hospital. Police said at the time that the other person involved in the shooting was still at the residence whe they arrived and was cooperating with police investigators. He was later cleared by a grand jury.
Tydreun Felder
Tydreun Felder, a 17-year-old University High School student and quarterback, was found by Waco Police at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circlel, the night of May 15 with gunshot wounds, and he died two days later at a local hospital. Paul Allen Hall, also 17, was arrested a month later on a manslaughter charge. Police reported they believe hall accidentally shot Felder while trying to unjam a gun.
Griselda Martinez
Waco police concluded the deaths of Griselda Martinez, 51 and Angel Aguilar, 44, in May were the results of a murder-suicide.
Police learned through surveillance footage that Aguilar dragged Martinez from her workplace and drove away with her May 24, after family members reported her missing the next day, officials reported at the time. Investigators tracked Aguilar’s phone to a house hear West, where they found Aguilar and Martinez dead. Family members said the two had been in a brief relationship that ended earlier in the year.
Yun Neang Bishop
Lonnie Paul Bishop, 34, has been indicted on a murder charge in the May 29 bludgeoning death of his mother at a residence in the 700 block of North 11th Street. When police arrived at the home, Bishop was on the phone and holding a bloody hatchet, officials reported. Officers found his mother, Yun Neang Bishop, dead in her bedroom, suffering from extensive head and facial injuries, police said. A neighbor reported she was on the phone with Yun Neang Bishop during the attack and she asked the neighbor to call 911.
Jamaud Jermaine Guilford
Jamaud Jermaine Guilford, 22, died from gunshot wounds after a shooting the morning of July 4. Guilford was driving with another victim on Waco Drive when they were attacked near G.L Wiley Middle School. The two men drove to the emergency room of a local hospital, where Guilford later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made.
Zeal Coleman Ball
Zeal Coleman Ball, a 5-month-old, died of blunt force head injuries with methamphetamine in his system. Vinson Gerald Powers Jr., 46, was served earlier this month with a warrant charging him with injury to a child by omission in the killing. According to police reports, Powers injured the child while babysitting for a friend, and did not take him to a hospital for hours.
Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman
Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman, a 57-year-old employee at Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery on Waco Drive, was shot and killed during an early morning robbery at the restaurant on July 10, police reported. Lavell Rodney Jones, 22, of Waco, was arrested on a capital murder charge Sept. 24 and indicted in December.
Alva Stem Jr.
Alva Stem Jr., 65, was shot and killed the morning of Aug. 3 at an apartment complex he owned at 701 Rambler Drive. When police arrived, they found Stem dead from two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and Ent Wright, 76, barricaded himself in his apartment, they reported at the time.
Officers surrounded the apartment, and they shot Wright after he came outside and fired a weapon, according to police. Wright died at a local hospital. A grand jury later cleared the nine officers who fired at Wright.
Dusty Bethke
Dusty Bethke, 39, was found with a gunshot wound Aug. 23 after he crashed a car in the 3100 block of Daughtry Avenue, and he later died at a local hospital. Witnesses said Bethke had been involved in a fight near a convenience store on Richter Avenue shortly before the shooting, according to police. Jeremiah Darnel Walker, 22, was arrested earlier this month on a murder charge in Bethke’s death.
Israel Martinez
Waco police found Israel Martinez, 22, dead from a gunshot wound Sept. 19 in the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue. A group of teens used a fraudulent Facebook account to lure Martinez to a vacant home and rob him, which led to his death, police reported. Justin Angel Hernandez, 19, was arrested on a capital murder charge in November, and three other teens between the ages of 14 and 16 also have been arrested in Martinez’s death.
James Rashard Lewis
James Rashard Lewis, a 10-year-old student at Dean Highland Elementary School, was killed Sept. 29 at an apartment in the 2400 block of Washington Ave. His father, Bronchae Defraunce Lewis, was indicted in October on a capital murder charge. According to arrest reports, police went to Lewis’ residence after he called and reported his son was injured and appeared to be dead. Police reported they had to force their way in past Lewis, who was covered in blood, and found James bleeding from the neck inside the home.
Robert Anthony Juarez
Waco police found Robert Anthony Juarez, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound after they responded to a call about a shooting the night of Oct. 21 in the 800 block of S. 12th Street. Juarez died of his injuries. Anthony Chambers, 39, and Aleisha Kaishun Hilliard, 27, were served Dec. 15 with warrants charging capital murder.
Dennis Roberts
Dennis Roberts, 57, of Waco, died Aug. 28 after two cars struck him while he was traveling in his motorized wheelchair on Robinson Drive. The first driver to hit him did not stop, and dragged Roberts’ wheelchair under the vehicle while fleeing the scene, police reported at the time. The second driver remained at the scene. Waco police arrested Orlon Simpson, 41, two days later at his Marlin home on a charge of failure to stop and render aid.