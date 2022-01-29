Waco police report 17 homicides for 2021

Craig Creel Steward

Craig Creel Steward, 36, died March 27 after being struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of southbound Interstate 35. Steward was pronounced dead at the scene, and police have not found the driver who struck and killed him and failed to stop or call for help.

Damon Morgan Jr.

Vincent Lamar Snell, 19, and Omarion Mayes, 18, have been indicted on murder charges in the April 4 shooting death of Damon Morgan Jr., 18.

Waco police found Morgan with gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Lenox Avenue and have said they believe Morgan and Snell had been fighting over social media about a previous gang-related incident. A witness told police he saw Snell driving a gold Chevrolet Impala while Mayes stood up through the car’s sunroof and fired at Morgan, according to an arrest affidavit. Morgan died at a local hospital shortly after the shooting.

Ryan Abbott