Waco police report 7-month lull in homicides, approach end of year with 14

Less than halfway into 2022, Waco police said the homicide rate appeared to be heading into record territory.

Waco Police Department records show 14 people were killed in homicides by the end of May, just three shy of the 17 tallied at the end of both 2020 and 2021. In May it seemed likely the number would pass 20 for the first time since 1994.

But then, the killing stopped.

Since May 17, when police reported a woman fatally shot a man she was dating in front of a plasma center on Bosque Boulevard, no further homicides have been reported in Waco, leaving the year’s total at 14 as of Friday.

Police officials declined to be interviewed about the causes of the sudden reversal in the pace of homicides, but Chief Sheryl Victorian confirmed by email that the Bosque Boulevard slaying was the department’s last murder case of the year.

Waco police in 2022 handled 12 homicide investigations involving 14 deaths, department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said by email Friday.

Police have solved the cases in 11 of the 14 deaths, and 3 investigations remain active, Shipley said.

Victorian also said violent crime is down 6% for the entire year compared to last year and nonviolent crime is down 4%.

“The Waco Police Department will always advocate for responsible gun ownership,” Victorian wrote. “We ask everyone to please store your firearm properly and educate themselves as well as their children about gun safety. The Waco Police Department will not tolerate those who recklessly discharge a firearm.”

The last time the city went seven months without a homicide was 2018, a year when only four homicides were reported. The homicide rate increased to 10 in 2019 and 17 in the following two years, mirroring national trends.

Even with the pause in Waco, high-profile homicides continued elsewhere in McLennan County, including in September with a domestic violence episode in McGregor that ended with the deaths of five people in two households. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez has been charged with capital murder in the case.

Lacy-Lakeview saw a bloody shotgun killing in September, and an incident in Bellmead on Dec. 12 sent one to the morgue and one to jail with a stop at the hospital.

The rash of Waco shootings and gunfire incidents in early 2022 mobilized community members to try to find solutions. A new group called Moms Plea for Peace organized and held an event March 18 with McLennan County Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller.

“Moms of boys and young men killed in recent years by gun violence stand in unity to call for an end to gun violence and for community peace,” Miller wrote in a statement before the event.

In a text message Friday, Miller said she could not be certain the March event contributed to the city’s months without a homicide, but she does “believe that a mother’s plea is truly powerful.”

The Waco Police Department reported in a statement shortly before the Moms Plea for Peace event that guns were fired 1,894 times in connection to crime in the city of Waco in 2021. Further, 12 of the 17 homicides in Waco in 2021 involved a gun. All but one of the 14 homicides in 2022 involved a gun.

The city of Waco and Waco Police Department hosted a “Community Opportunity Event“ on June 11 to showcase resources to help families and highlight ways out of abuse, crime or gangs.

At that June event, Victorian said the department had a holistic, strategic plan to address crime at the root cause.

Part of that plan involves apprehending offenders, she said. But it also involves connecting families with resources to help them turn away from violence and crime, she said.

Also in June, Victorian brought other strategic ideas to the city council: gunshot detectors that listen for the sound of gunfire, automated license plate reading cameras, and a “violence interrupter” program.

The U.S. Department of Justice, through its Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative, awarded Prosper Waco a three-year, $1.5 million grant in September for a collaborative effort with the city and police department.

Prosper Waco interim CEO, Jessica Attas said the first year of the grant is for planning, development and finding the right people.

“Prosper Waco’s role isn’t to be on the front lines diffusing volatile situations, but rather to facilitate and lead a process that identifies where we need resources, what resources and strategies do we need, and then to direct these dollars to expand those efforts through community partners and build capacity in our partners,” Attas said.