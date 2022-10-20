 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco police seek accused car thieves

Waco police appealed for help from the public Wednesday in a multi-jurisdictional search for two people wanted in more than 80 cases, including the theft of several vehicles with a total value of $750,000, officials said.

Isabel Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized crime, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a statement.

Isabel Gonzalez

Gonzalez
rolando hernandez

Hernandez

Hernandez also caused a car wreck and did not stop to give aid while fleeing a Waco traffic stop, Shipley said.

Other police agencies seeking the pair include the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and police departments in Robinson and Bellmead and as far away as Plano.

Police ask anyone who knows where to find Gonzalez or Hernandez to call 254-750-7500 or send an anonymous tip to Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 or wacocrimestoppers.org.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

