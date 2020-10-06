Waco police seek clues in downtown ATM robbery

Waco police were seeking suspects Tuesday after thieves broke into a bank ATM in downtown overnight.

Police responded to an alarm at about 4:15 a.m. at Extraco Bank, 605 S. University Parks Drive, and discovered the break-in. No suspect description was available as of Tuesday afternoon, but police said in a Facebook post that an older-model Dodge truck was used in the crime.

Waco police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 750-7500 or Crimestoppers at 753-4357.

Officer Garen Bynum said it is unclear whether the case is related other recent theft attempts at bank ATMs, including one a week ago at Chase Bank on Hewitt Drive. In that case, the would-be bandits used a stolen Ford truck and a chain to rip the ATM off its base, but abandoned the truck and the unopened machine at the site, police said.

Other attempted ATM robberies using stolen trucks this summer involved banks in McGregor and Riesel.